Congressman Ben Cline holds town hall in Harrisonburg

More than 50 people showed up to American Legion Post 188 in Harrisonburg on Monday night for a town hall with Congressman Ben Cline.

Cline, who represents most of the Shenandoah Valley, opened up the floor to take questions and hear concerns from his constituents.

Several topics were brought up to the congressman including his stance of the recent tensions with Iran.

"The question is where do we go from here," said Cline. "Hopefully we don't see any response form the Iranians. If they were smart, there would be no response from the Iranians, but that's not up to me."

That response was followed by laughter from the crowd.

One Harrisonburg man asked Cline if he supported the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

Cline responded the the strike was an "appropriate decision" and followed all international law.

People on both sides of the aisle showed up the town hall.

Cline will hold another meeting in Staunton on Tuesday night. You can register to attend here.