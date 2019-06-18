Congressman Ben Cline holds town hall in Rockingham County

Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) held a town hall in Rockingham on Wednesday night.

Over 50 residents showed up to engage in dialogue with the congressman about important issues in Virginia's sixth congressional district.

"The people of Rockingham County are working hard and they just want the government to work," said Cline. "They want both sides to talk to each other and try to find common ground and solutions for the problems we're facing."

During the meeting, Cline recapped his first six months in Washington in which he said there are still "a lot of things to work on."

Cline said Interstate 81 is the backbone of the sixth district, but has become a death trap. The interstate was built for 15 percent truck traffic, but currently has 30 percent truck traffic.

The congressman, who sits on the the Judiciary Committee and Education and Labor committee, also touched on the crisis at the border and higher education.

Residents of the county brought up concerns about affordable health care, immigration and election security. Some residents questioned Cline about his thoughts on the Mueller report.

"I think everyone should read it," Cline said.

He said the country needs to be vigilant and responsive to prevent something similar from happening in the future.

Residents also brought up the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) group. Cline said he supports the local ICE agency and thinks "they keep our community safe and keeps violent criminals out of our community."