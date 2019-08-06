Conservation group earns national accreditation

A nonprofit land trust responsible for preserving properties in the Shenandoah Valley recently earned national recognition for its work.

Valley Conservation Council received accreditation through the Land Trust Accreditation Commission by meeting "rigorous quality standards and [striving] for continuous improvement."

VCC credits its partnerships with farmers and other landowners in the community with protecting tens of thousands of acres of land — including farms, forestland and open spaces — as well as waterways since 1990. The nonprofit accomplishes this through conservation easements.

There are several reasons landowners may want to preserve their properties, according to Acting Executive Director Scott Kelly, including maintaining the area's agricultural heritage.

"For other folks, they want to ensure that it's available for recreation or that the scenic landscape that they enjoy on their drive to work is still there for their kids and their grandkids," he said on Tuesday.

Kelly said the recent recognition was made possible by people who serve in varying roles with VCC.

"It involved a lot of private landowners, it involved contributions from our members that help sustain our work, it involved the action of our board members, of our staff. Everybody worked really hard to put those lands under protection," he said.

Last year, VCC reports it doubled the number of acres it preserves and received a $200,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

While based in Staunton, the group is represented in 11 counties.