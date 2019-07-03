Take steps to keep pets safe after the fireworks show

While fireworks shows have become a time-honored tradition for Americans on Independence Day, the booms from the explosions in the sky can be terrifying for your cat or dog.

But even when it's all over, it is important to ensure a pet's safety by cleaning up after the show, according to Dan Chavez, the operations coordinator at Anicira in Harrisonburg.

"The toxins from the ashes and embers can be very toxic to animals so always make sure that you sweep up, make sure that you pick up any lost items, anything along those lines that an animal would be able to get into, lick or chew or eat," he said.

Fireworks contain hazardous chemicals, like potassium nitrate, as well as sulfur, charcoal and coloring agents, according to the Pet Poision Helpline.

With that said — watching out for your four-legged friend during the show is also important. Chavez recommends playing a sound to distract your dog or cat, like white noise, the radio or the television.