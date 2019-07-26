Construction about to begin on a new Route 11 bridge over I-81 in Tenth Legion

Starting this coming Monday, drivers who regularly use Route 11 and/or Interstate 81 near Exit 257 in Rockingham County should be prepared for fairly regular closures and delays as VDOT replaces a bridge.

According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), they're launching a nearly two-year construction project to replace the Route 11 bridge over Interstate 81 and upgrade the Route 11/Route 259 intersection, as well as make improvements to the interstate entrance and exit ramps.

Beginning July 29, you can expect daytime shoulder closures and occasional lane closures on Routes 11 and 259 near the I-81 interchange.

There will also be occasional overnight left-lane closures on both the northbound and southbound side of I-81.

Those closures will be so contractors can install concrete barriers, temporary traffic signals and erosion-control fencing.

The current bridge over I-81 was built in 1965, and VDOT says it's reached the end of its service life. Rather than demolishing it and replacing it exactly, they'll be building a new bridge about 60 feet south, so that two-way traffic on Route 11 can continue throughout the construction process.

Because of the new bridge placement, Routes 11 and 259 will have to be realigned at the Exit 257 interchange, and a new signal installed for traffic flow at the intersection.

For the up to 56 days in the first half of 2020, Route 608 (Mauzy Athlone Road) will be closed at its intersection with Route 11 so crews can construct new stormwater drainage structures just east of the interchange.

When that closure is approaching, VDOT will provide detour routes.

When the new bridge beams are being installed and when the old bridge is demolished after completion of the new bridge, VDOT will need to temporarily close Interstate 81. That's not expected until 2020 and 2021.

The work is being done through a $12.6 million contract awarded by the Commonwealth Transportation Board to A&J Development and Excavation Inc., of Mt. Crawford. It's scheduled to be completed in spring 2021.

You can always find up-to-the-minute information on traffic delays and closures in the Valley at www.511virginia.org/.