Miles of congestion are reported on 81 North in Augusta County on Thursday night.

According to VDOT, there's at least three miles of congestion in the area of mile marker 227 near the Verona exit.

Maintenance activities are being done at mile marker 228 and are expected to last until 2:00 a.m. Due to this, the south right lane and right shoulder are closed in the area.

