Construction delayed on East Market Street, shop owners talk impacts

Construction on East Market St. in downtown Harrisonburg is now expected to take a couple months longer than expected.

The progress is not as far along as they hoped it would be at this point, according to Tom Hartman, the director of public works for the city. Back in the beginning of May, they estimated the construction would take two to three months, but there have been some unforeseen problems.

"As we got into a road that was built in the 1800s, we started finding roadway conditions that aren't perfect for rebuilding. We've now backed up and we're going to have to rebuild the majority of the roadway because of the subsurface conditions," explained Hartman.

The new time frame is looking like it will be completed toward the end of October. The construction was supposed to be done before college students returned, so Hartman says they're going to have to keep a close eye on traffic.

"Once students get back in town and we see the travel patterns, we'll make adjustments to the signals and adjoining streets as needed."

Hartman says while it may be inconvenient for now, the construction will pay off.

"The grand picture of what these improvements are going to mean for that roadway, for maintenance and reliability moving on, it's worth the investment of the extra time," said Hartman.

Yared Kifleyesus, who owns a barber shop on East Market Street where the road is closed, says he's frustrated by the delays. Before the construction, a lot of his business came from walk-ins.

"People come in, get a haircut because everybody passes by car, walking. Everything was going on right. But now, they affect the business because the road is closed. Nobody walk, nobody driving here, a parking problem, everything is problem here," said Kifleyesus. "Now, the barber shop is empty. Nobody walk here, nobody see the barber shop, it's almost like it's closed."

However, Christa Gitchell, the owner of Gitchell's Photography, says since she relies less on walk-in customers, she hasn't seen an impact.

"People come to see me specifically, they're not walking downtown and walking in and shopping. It's not that kind of business. So I stay really busy."

Actually, she says she's happy about it.

"I have been praying for this to happen for years and years and years. It's desperately needed," said Gitchell.

Public works says they're working with shop owners to try and keep sidewalks as accessible as possible.

The construction includes sidewalk reconstruction, new curb ramps, replaced traffic signal poles and pedestrian traffic signals, new illuminated street signs, improved street lighting, a replaced water line, and more. It's Phase III of Harrisonburg's Downtown Streetscape project. Phase II was completed in January of 2015, with street improvements on Main St. from Bruce St. to Court Square.