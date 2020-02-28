Construction for final phase of South River remediation begins in North Park

Clean-up of the South River riverbanks in Waynesboro from mercury contamination has reached its final phase.

Crews began construction in North Park this week.

Waynesboro Parks and Recreation said the park will still be open, but the basketball courts will be unavailable until new ones are built.

Crews will be working Monday through Friday throughout the day for the next 12 to 15 months to complete this project. They are starting with the removal of trees along the riverbank.

"Need to excavate the contaminated soil. It's nearly impossible to do that around lots of the trees, but all of the riverbanks will be replanted," Dwayne Jones, Director of Waynesboro Parks and Recreation, said.

The park will also be getting a kayak launch and access to the city's greenway. Jones said the park will look drastically different, but he believes the community will be very happy with the outcome.

Anyone looking for more information about the project can visit Waynesboro Parks and Recreation's website or Facebook page.

