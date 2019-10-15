New building for Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office halfway complete

Construction on the new headquarters for the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office is halfway complete and projected to still be finished by June 2020.

A bird's eye view of the Shenandoah County Sherrifs Office Headquarters construction.

Since May of 2019, crews have poured concrete, put up walls, a roof, and even started on the wiring inside the offices of the new headquarters.

Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter said construction is right on schedule and deputies are ready to move into their new space.

"If you look at where the Sheriff's Office has been occupying, the space that they've had, it's basically just been in a basement of a county building for close to 50 years," Sheriff Carter said.

Chief Deputy Scott Proctor, with the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office, said right now, many of the rooms in their current headquarters are used for more than one thing and it's pretty cramped.

"Think about being in the same house with five or six of your own siblings," Chief Deputy Proctor said. "And everyone has to sleep and live in one room; so now, essentially, everybody will get their own room."

Sheriff Carter said the new building will not only provide more space but technology needed for a contemporary agency.

"Obviously it will be a bigger space and the training facilities and capabilities will be better," Sheriff Carter said. "There's an emergency communication center that's being moved from where it is now to here so that will be added as part of the space."

The property is from a case the sheriff's office worked on and is worth about $1.5 million.