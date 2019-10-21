Construction on East Market Street in Harrisonburg delayed again

The director of communications for Harrisonburg says the timeline for the construction project on East Market Street has been pushed back again, and the city is now planning to complete it in two separate phases.

Michael Parks says phase one includes opening Main Street to Federal Street. They hope to have this completed by mid-to-late November. Phase two will complete the project through Mason Street, which he hopes will be finished by the end of the year. Parks says the last time a project like this was done on the road was likely more than 100 years ago, so it's not a huge surprise to find additional issues.

"We work to different engineering standards and design nowadays where we have to remove a lot of that rock, there's some lines in locations where we wouldn't put them nowadays that have to be moved. So all of that as we have encountered it has required us to push this project back a little bit," he added. "We found rock where we didn't expect to find rock, we found a gas line that wasn't deep enough for today's standards. Some of the things like that as we've opened up more of the roadway we've encountered and we've realized it's going to require us to push this project back further than we originally had hoped."

Parks says opening the road in phases will allow at least part of it to be open sooner and alleviate some of the traffic concerns. He believes the project will be worth the wait.

"Once this project is done, we're anticipating have a much more beautified area. It really ties in Market Street to the rest of downtown with the designed sidewalks, some better lighting, curbs, various things like that to really extend that atmosphere of downtown."

Parks added he appreciates the businesses downtown for their patience as this project continues.

When the construction began in May, the city estimated it would take two to three months. In August, city officials said complications due to road conditions would push it back to the end of October.

The construction includes sidewalk reconstruction, new curb ramps, replaced traffic signal poles and pedestrian traffic signals, new illuminated street signs, improved street lighting, a replaced water line, and more. It's Phase III of Harrisonburg's Downtown Streetscape project. Phase II was completed in January of 2015, with street improvements on Main St. from Bruce St. to Court Square.