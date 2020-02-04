Construction is right on schedule for Atlantic Union Bank Center

James Madison University officials said construction on the Atlantic Union Bank Center, on the campus of James Madison University, is right on schedule as crews have closed up the walls, ceiling, and begin their next step.

Warner said mild weather in January has kept construction right on track.

Kevin Warner, Assistant A.D for Communications at JMU, said now crews are starting work on wiring the inside of the venue.

"The video board and the sound systems, we're preparing to install them as we get into the summer and graphic design areas throughout the entire area," Warner said. "That's a lot of detail work for all the different design elements there are, work on that is happening now."

Warner said although it's February, JMU has already started working on scheduling basketball games and concerts for when the center opens in November 2020.