Construction starts on Harrisonburg's next hotel

As 2020 kicks off you may see some construction going on off of Evelyn Byrd Ave. in Harrisonburg as work has started on the friendly city's next hotel.

Plans for the new hotel were announced at the end of last Summer.

Over the Summer Harman Reality announced a Hyatt Place Hotel would take the space of an empty lot behind the old Bob Evans.

The construction of the project is done by Harman Construction Inc. in Rockingham County.

Preliminary work for the plot of land started in December and on Thursday, crews were pouring concrete for the foundation of the five-story hotel.

Wayne Witmer, President of Harman Construction Inc., said the hotel will include a rooftop restaurant providing a unique view of the Valley and 120 rooms for guests.

"Most construction projects you see this flurry of activity for months in the ground that nobody sees," Witmer said. "Then all of a sudden it pops up out of the air so you'll see some steel coming up out of the ground in the month of January, that's the plan."

Witmer said the project is planned to be finished by the first quarter of 2021.