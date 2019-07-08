Construction starts on bridge in Dayton

On Monday, VDOT will start construction on the Cooks Creek Bridge in Dayton, causing some detours in the area for several weeks.

Ken Slack, a spokesperson for VDOT, said detour signs will be put up during construction, that will redirect driver onto John Wayland Highway and then back to Mason Street or Eberly Road depending direction of travel.

Christian Frasure, a resident, said he has seen the construction signs up for a while and hopes it will help with flooding in the area.

"Yeah, I think it's a good idea because I've seen the water get up pretty high very often," Frasure said. "So it's probably a good idea that they replace it now."

Last year heavy rains in May actually caused the creek to flow over the bridge, flooding the road.

We asked Slack if the flooding was part of the reason why the bridge was being replaced.

He said it's actually not the reason, and that the bridge is a part of a long list the department has to keep bridges up to date.

"You know, part of our bridge maintenance program is we are constantly replacing those that are nearing the end of their service life," Slack said. "Basically this bridge has turned and our crews will get in, get the job done, and get out as quickly as possible."

Slack said some of the construction work done may help with the flow of the water in the creek.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-August.