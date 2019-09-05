Construction to prevent erosion into South Fork Shenandoah River is complete

The construction project to fix the erosion of the historic Elkton landfill into the South Fork Shenandoah River is almost complete.

Construction to prevent erosion of old Elkton landfill into South Fork Shenandoah River is almost complete. | Credit: WHSV

The restoration of the river bank began mid-July.

"This was a historic landfill, and so in addition to the sediment, it was also eroding some of that landfill material," Kip Mumaw, principal engineer for Ecosystem Services, said.

Mumaw said they took some of that landfill material offsite and locked the rest of the existing material in place to keep it from being exposed to the river.

"Then as you can see in the background here, we installed these rock veins that help deflect the flow into the center of the channel," Mumaw said.

The crew also installed erosion control fabric, called soil lifts, that are up and down the riverbank now, which will help the land under it from eroding long-term.

"We expect that there will be a healthy riparian zone here with healthy trees and shrubs much like what you see upstream of the project," Mumaw said.

Mumaw also noted that this is the largest river Ecosystem Services has worked on, making it a special project to them.

"I think because of the partners involved this project just really represents the success and bringing all those agencies together and doing something good for the town," Mumaw said.

The partners include the Town of Elkton, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, the Department of Environmental Quality and the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Because this project is so special, Mumaw said they will be checking in on the progress more frequently than normal.