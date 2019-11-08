Construction underway for Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board

Construction is underway for the new Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board building.

HRCSB provides mental health services to more than 5,000 patients every year.

Ellen Harrison, the executive director said they've experienced a 55 percent increase in patients over the past seven years. This uptick in foot traffic resulted in the board needing more space to operate.

"We don't have any office space anywhere for new employees, yet the demand for services and the expansion of programs continues," Harrison said. "We have been very creative with our space thus far and have run out of options."

The 11.5 million dollar project will tear down four of the five buildings on the property located at 1241 North Main St. in Harrisonburg. A new 52,000 square foot building will replace those four buildings.

"We are in a venture together with the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County to build this building and create a place that is safe, welcoming and full of recovery for our community," Harrison said.

The goal is to open the building up in 18 months.