Consumers Auto Warehouse in Staunton compromises with the city on sign

Consumers Auto Warehouse and the city of Staunton have reached a compromise about a sign in the business' lot after the city said it needed to come down.

The Consumers Auto Warehouse sign that the City of Staunton says is against code. | Credit: WHSV

The root of the issue here is the differing opinions on what, exactly, defines a sign. The city says that the structure on the business' lot became a sign when a new face was recently installed on the framework, but Consumers Auto Warehouse (CAW) owner Andrew Wiley says the entire structure is a sign, with or without those faces.

Wiley got a notice from the city on July 9, citing CAW for not getting a permit before putting up new faces and for violating entrance corridor overlay regulations (policies by Staunton to determine a certain "look" for the way into the city).

Wiley was able to work with the zoning administrator, Rodney Rhodes, informally to talk about the issue.

"He was interested in having the entire structure removed at some point, because that's the real end goal, and realized that under the current regulations, I could just take the faces off and leave the structure up," Wiley said.

They agreed that the sign will not be lit up.

Wiley said if he continued trying to fight to keep his sign up permanently, the legal costs would have been more than what he spent on the sign, so he decided to compromise on keeping the sign up for two years.

The two were able to negotiate that outcome after talking through their interpretations of what is considered a sign.

Wiley said under the city's current definition, he could leave the structure up without the faces on it.

"Eye sores that I'm sure the city would like to get rid of, I'm sure the citizens would like to have out of the way, but there's is nothing the city can do about it with that definition of a sign. So, I think they ought to clarify the definition of a sign to include structures like that," Wiley said.

And as just an empty structure, Wiley said it would not serve any purpose, so he agreed to take it down after getting some use out of it and says he is glad he was able to work with the city on a solution.

The city said there is nothing in the works right now to change the wording of the code, but they will continue examining it and changes may be made in the future.

After August 23, 2021, you won't see the sign in the CAW lot as you head to or from downtown Staunton, but Wiley said to be on the lookout for some kind of promotion for the tearing down of the sign.