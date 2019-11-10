The United States Department of Agriculture said in a release that the Forest Service will be conducting a controlled burn in Augusta County starting Sunday, November 10.

This 1,118 acre burn will take place near Elkhorn Lake located in Augusta County, near Stokesville, VA.

Ignitions should be completed over 2-3 days. Firefighters will monitor the area for several days after the burn is over.

The Forest Service said these burns are conducted to improve wildlife habitat, promote a healthy forest and to reduce hazardous fuels.

Weather conditions should disperse smoke rapidly, but residents of surrounding areas may see and smell light smoke, especially in the mornings and evenings.

Smoke may be visible in Stokesville or Staunton. Firefighter and public safety is our number one priority.