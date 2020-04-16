Converge Local highlights businesses in Valley Strong web show

Converge Local is a marketing agency based out of Staunton and it is hosting "Valley Strong" videos with businesses across the Shenandoah Valley to talk about how they came to be and what they are offering while business is limited due to COVID-19.

Brooke Anderson, who is the CCO for Converge Local, said the agency saw businesses and community leaders were struggling with letting people know about the services and products they were offering while they were staying open.

"We just wanted to be a launching point for people to be able to share their stories and connect in such a critical time for business and for everyone," said Anderson.

The video interviews are done via Zoom and are scheduled for half-an-hour, but go as short or as long as they need to. Anderson said that it is a chance for business owners to talk about how their business started and to defend their dream.

Businesses are able to nominate themselves, and Anderson said that many businesses have been nominating each other to be highlighted.

"That unity is really beautiful, and I think something that all of us in the Shenandoah Valley can be really, really proud of, in terms of how we've responded to this crisis," said Anderson.

Converge Local is boosting the posts on Facebook so more people will see them and be able to hear from the local businesses.

Anderson also said right now the agency is offering free signs to businesses about social distancing as well as curbside services.

Anyone interested in highlighting a business by emailing Brooke Anderson at valleystrong@weareconverge.io.