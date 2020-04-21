Converge Local sells signs to support health care heroes at Augusta Health

Converge Local has started a campaign to raise money while thanking health care heroes.

Brooke Anderson, who is the CCO for Converge Local, said that the marketing agency is selling signs that say "Thank You Health Care Heroes" for $10 each. The sign also comes with a decal, and the net proceeds from the signs go toward a fund for Augusta Health and to purchase hand sanitizer for the hospital.

"Something like this campaign empowers people, and helps them to express a sentiment that they're probably already thinking in a really cool, visual way, and every person that sees that sign, it's also a message for them," said Anderson.

Anderson said this is a great way to show support for those who are on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a way to bring people together behind a common mission and help to empower people to feel like, 'Hey, I'm doing something, I'm contributing. I might not be a health care worker on the front lines, but this is something I can do to show my support for them,'" said Anderson.

To purchase a sign, you can click here or call 540-946-0000.