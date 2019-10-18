Convicted killer may be charged in missing wife's death

A man imprisoned for killing a former girlfriend has been charged in the slaying of his estranged wife three decades ago.

On Friday, Stafford County Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Olsen announced that Jose Rodriguez-Cruz has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Marta Haydee Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was 28 when she disappeared in 1989. Her unidentified remains were found years later on a median of Interstate 95. Authorities announced the identification of the remains last year, crediting DNA testing and new information discovered during an

investigation into her husband.

Rodriguez-Cruz is currently serving 12 years in prison for killing Pamela Butler, who disappeared from her Washington, D.C., home in 2009. Her body also was found along I-95.



