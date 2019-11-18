Conviction upheld for child abuser serving lengthy sentence

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a man serving a lengthy sentence for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl nearly nine years before his trial.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports the court unanimously ruled last week that there’s no need to throw out Douglas M. Neumeyer’s conviction or sentence. The 51-year-old Neumeyer is serving 65 to 210 years, with no parole possible until a hearing set for the year 2081.

The victim said Neumeyer touched her sexually in a church parking lot. Neumeyer argued that prosecutors should have provided the defense with medical records and text messages.

The court denied his rights were violated, saying the medical records were available for review, and that the defense wasn’t entitled to texts that weren’t used at trial.

Aug. 18, 2016

A man convicted of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl faces at least 60 years in prison, he learned in Cabell County Circuit Court Thursday morning.

Douglas M. Neumeyer, 48, of Milton, was found guilty early this month on three counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, two counts of sexual abuse and one count of sexual assault.

Neumeyer was sentenced by a jury to a minimum of 60 years, as well as 50 years on supervised release. The sentences on the six counts are to run consecutively.

Formal sentencing will be on Sept. 20.

According to the indictment, the victim was 9 years old at the time of the alleged abuse that prosecutors say took place between June 2006 and 2007.

Aug. 4, 2016

A man accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old is awaiting sentencing after a jury found him guilty on Thursday.

Douglas M. Neumeyer, 48, of Milton, was found guilty on three counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, two counts of sexual abuse and one count of sexual assault.

According to the indictment, the victim was 9 years old at the time of the alleged abuse that prosecutors say took place between June 2006 and 2007.

The trial lasted two days at Cabell County Circuit Court.

Neumeyer did not testify in his own defense.

He was taken into custody.

Sentencing will be on Sept. 20.