Cooks Creek Clinic helps people around the Shenandoah Valley

It's a step back in time. For over 18 years, a home on the side of Route 42 that was renovated into a clinic has been helping people around the Shenandoah Valley.

Dr. Andrew Blay, MD, the owner of the clinic, says he strives to be simple, fair and affordable for his patients. The majority of his patients are people without insurance. Each visit is a flat fee of $50.

"By simplifying things and taking away a lot of the distractions, I was able to rekindle the relationship between a physician who can help someone who needs the kind of help they need," said Blay.

After working in medicine all his life, Blay wanted to bring back an older style of medicine with a nurse he has worked with for over 40 years.

"I'm very fortunate. I've been around some very good nurses in my career and I have the best right now. The practice wouldn't be the same without her. I mean if people don't get better with the first five minutes with Becky, they're not going to get better with the next 10 minutes with me," said Blay.

The clinic features old-fashioned signs and countless pictures and Christmas cards from patients around the valley. Blay and his nurse are always striving to make the patients experience more comfortable. His nurse, Becky, has even learned how to speak Spanish to communicate with a wide variety of patients.

"We learn new people every day. We see people from different countries, local people, it is like a family when they come here," said Becky Taylor, the nurse at Cooks Creek Clinic.