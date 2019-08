The "Mayberry Deputy" makes his return to Cooter's Shenandoah Jamboree Saturday, September 7.

Lisa Meadows, with the Shenandoah Jamboree, stopped by WHSV News at Noon to talk about the show.

Watch the video above for a preview of the show.

The show kicks off on Saturday, September 7 at 7 p.m. at Cooter's in Luray, and you can find more information about the event, including ticket prices, by calling 540-843-2515 or visiting their website.