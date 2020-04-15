Coping with pandemic stresses of balancing work and family care all from home

The Stay at Home order may have felt more like a "staycation" for some at first, but as time has gone on, the shift is causing more stress and anxiety for adults and children.

"The level of uncertainty that we're all dealing with just causes us to feel more anxious, to have some sleep issues, appetite changes, sometimes motivation decreased and just a sense of loneliness and sadness," clinical licensed psychologist Dr. Nadia Kuley said.

And while Dr. Kuley said it is normal to experience these things during a time like this, she said it is important to make sure you are managing these stresses to make sure they are not increasing.

Dr. Kuley said she has been staying very busy throughout the pandemic because her clients are reporting an increased level of symptoms.

For those who have had already been struggling with mental health, she said it's important they stay with treatment and medications. Many therapists are having meetings virtually right now, which has been a great deal of help to those who need someone to talk to.

"We need to focus on physical distancing, and not socially isolating. I think that is the worst thing for you to do because connectedness and feeling connected is so important," Dr. Kuely said.

Those who are having to balance work life and family care all from home right now may be feeling increased levels of anxiety and stress from feeling like they're stretched thin.

"Children will react based on your reactions, and it's so important to try to stay calm and talk to them in a way that's reassuring, to have confidence that things are going to get better," Dr. Kuley said.

She recommends encouraging your children to continue having some sort of routine for their day, having good nutrition and getting outside. She said taking up hobbies or having something that your family can look forward to each day can be beneficial.

"I also get concerned about children who may be exposed to a lot of the news or social media because I worry that they misinterpret some of the information that is out there, and that will increase their anxiety," Dr. Kuley said.

Not properly managing stress can lead to depression, domestic violence, child abuse and alcohol consumption. And to avoid going down these paths, Dr. Kuely said to be mindful of your coping strategies.

Dr. Kuley said connected to some sort of support system is a key part of maintaining mental health.

