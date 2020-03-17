Corgan's Publick House closes dining room on Saint Patrick's Day

The dining room of Corgan's Publick House, an Irish-American restaurant in Harrisonburg, will be having a quiet Saint Patrick's Day this year.

Katherine Corgan, owner of Corgan's, said they would have had festive music and a big celebration, but decided Monday night to close the dining room after the CDC advised against gatherings of more than 10 people in one place.

She said it was a hard decision, but she didn't want to encourage customers to come out and celebrate when they should instead practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Corgan said Saint Patrick's Day is the restaurant's "best day of the year" when it comes to profit, but it would've been difficult to manage the crowds and keep everyone safe.

The Corgan's dining room will be back open on Wednesday, but will be limiting restaurant hours and limiting crowds.

Corgan said they are still offering takeout and will be offering delivery options starting immediately so they can continue to serve their customers.

While the festivities were canceled on Tuesday, Corgan said they hope to have a big Saint Patrick's Day celebration on Sept. 17, exactly six months from Saint Patrick's Day.

She said Corgan's Publick House will be "ready with the green beer" to celebrate at a later date when the virus is controlled and they can do so safely.