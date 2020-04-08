Coronavirus adds stress to relationships and family arrangments

Victor Santos, an attorney, said he has seen an uptick in the number of calls about families struggling to get along during the ongoing pandemic.

Credit: WHSV

COVID-19 is adding a lot of financial stress to relationships as many are getting laid off, leaving some families struggling to make ends meet.

So, for those relationships that may have already had issues prior to the pandemic, people are starting to hit their tipping points, according to Santos.

Santos has also been getting calls about custody rights of children. He said many people are worried the other parent might not be following proper health guidelines and are wanting to deny visitation to the other party.

"If there is a court order, you have to comply," Santos said.

There are some exceptions, though. For example, if one party had COVID-19, the other party could deny visitation as that would be in the best interest of the children's safety.

Some families are also struggling to make child support payments due to the economic impacts.

"If you're laid off or furloughed because of COVID, that's not of your doing. That's nothing you did wrong, so you do have the right to have the support suspended or reduced," Santos said.

But Santos said you have to file immediately, because the courts have no authority to retroactively modify support.

Santos noted that family arrangements can be modified, but since courts are closed right now, families won't be able to make legal changes.

"You just have to follow the custody order until a court changes it, but when there's none, and neither party has custody, there can often be this tug of war, which is never good for the children," Santos said.

Courts are only hearing protective order cases right now. Any other court dates involving family arrangements will be continued until at least June.

Because families cannot get immediate help through the courts, Santos expects some will be able to work things out on their own.

COVID-19 has led to many unknowns and unexpected circumstances, but Santos doesn't think that families will opt in for adding pandemic clauses in the future because courts make decisions based on what is happening presently, rather than speculating on what could happen.