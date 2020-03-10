Coronavirus cancels JMU student's study abroad programs

James Madison University student Paige Moody planned to finish out her graduate degree in Florence, Italy, but her trip was cut short as concerns over the coronavirus continued.

"It definitely was a big shock to get the email," Moody said. "It was heartbreaking to hear that we were leaving."

In email an sent to the more than 40 students studying abroad, JMU cancelled its Spring 2020 semester in Florence and European Union Policy Studies master's program in Florence.

Moody said after receiving the email, she had less than 72 hours to pack her bags and catch a flight back to the United States.

"It was overwhelming because I felt like I was being shoved out, which I was," Moody said. "I thought I had four months to see some things that I hadn't seen, and all of sudden, it's like I have 72 hours to return books, return keys, and move out."

Surprisingly, Moody said she flew back home last Wednesday without undergoing any health screenings. She traveled Italy into Lisbon, then through Boston Logan International Airport and back home to Richmond International Airport.

"I was expecting wholeheartedly that I was going to be pulled or quarantined and checked. That's why I got on a flight as quickly as possible," she said.

As of Monday, JMU has not reported any coronavirus cases. The university says it will reimburse those students for their flights back home.

"I think the silver lining is they're working extremely hard and I'm just thankful that regardless of the situation...I get to finish my degree," she said.