Coronavirus cases rise in the northern Shenandoah Valley

As of 3:30 p.m. on April 22, the Virginia Department of Health was still unable to update their state-level coronavirus website, which is normally updated at 9 a.m. each day with the latest case numbers across the state.

The health department said in a morning announcement that "the process which compiles COVID-19 case information overnight experienced an error that caused complete case information to be unavailable this morning. VDH staff are working to resolve the issue, and updated information will be posted as soon as possible."

But it appears the process to resolve that issue has taken at least six hours.

Although the state-level health department has not updated their numbers, though, individual local health districts still have the number of cases that they have confirmed.

The tally held by health districts is always higher than the numbers reported on the state website, because the state numbers released each day are based on the data that districts had submitted to them by 5 p.m. the day before.

In addition, there is often a delay in those local numbers being reported to the VDH as health district officials work to trace the contacts of each person with a confirmed case.

With all of that considered, the Lord Fairfax Health District has confirmed to WHSV the total number of cases that they have seen in their area.

As of about 2 p.m. on April 22, they had 222 total cases, with the following cases by locality:

• Clarke County - 7

• Frederick County - 88

• Page County - 16

• Shenandoah County - 55

• Warren County - 32

• Winchester - 32

That included a jump of 10 cases in Shenandoah County.

Dr. Collin Greene, the director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, told WHSV that their total includes 40 "probable" COVID-19 cases, which are patients who were clinically diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure to someone with a confirmed case. Someone with a probable case did not receive a laboratory test, but doctors were confident enough to diagnose them.

Dr. Greene said they have now seen cases "in all decades of life," from a patient in the single digits to a patient in their 80s. The highest frequency is among patients in their 50s and 60s.

There have been at least nine outbreaks identified in the district, with 2 in long-term care facilities, 3 in healthcare settings, and 4 in congregate settings.

Dr. Greene says the definition of an "outbreak" for COVID-19 requires just two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a specific group, location, or time, but not part of a household.

Those outbreaks are carefully tracked because of how rapidly the coronavirus is known to spread among people in close quarters.

They're especially worrisome in long-term care facilities, nursing homes, rehab facilities, and assisted living facilities, because of the high number of at-risk people vulnerable to the most severe effects of the virus.

As of Wednesday, the district said they were monitoring a possible outbreak at a long-term care center in Page County. So far, only one resident of Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center has tested positive, but they are working to test all residents and staff of the facility.