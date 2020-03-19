Coronavirus causes last-minute changes to weddings

Restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather at one time have put extreme last-minute stress on couples planning to get married at any time in the coming weeks.

Amy Robertson and Braxton Terry, from Blacksburg, have been planning their special day for a year now.

“We were going to get married at our church and have about 150 of our closest friends and family,” Robertson said.

Over the past few days, Gov. Ralph Northam has continued to limit the number of people allowed to gather in one space. Robertson and Terry started by asking some of their guests earlier this week if they would be willing to join virtually to watch the ceremony, but that didn’t last long. They’ve now had to cut their guest list from 150 to just 10.

“Already the guest list is one of the hardest things to do in the wedding, so to then ask people to not come is heartbreaking,” Terry said. “But then as you actually trim the list even shorter, it becomes a little easier, because it’s ‘well, you can only have these people’ and it’s your parents and your bridal party, and then it’s just your parents.”

Fortunately, their guests have been very understanding through all these last-minute changes. Robertson and Terry were also able to get most of their deposits back and to cancel their big plans, including the honeymoon trip to Costa Rica.

“Everyone’s been super nice and forgiving about the whole thing,” Terry said.

The seating chart for the wedding is still mapped out on their kitchen wall, but it’s something they hope to use again a little later down the road.

“Once we got past the grief aspect and figuring out what’s going to happen, we’ve just tried to make light of it and have fun and know that our community still loves us in the end,” Robertson said. “At the end of the day, it’s just the two of us, so for us to have that moment together will still be really special.”

This way, many of the different decorations they’ve made and their marriage license can still say March 21, 2020.

The couple said they do plan to do everything all over again when they can get everyone back together. Saturday will be their test run. They said it’ll take the pressure off of the really big day and still give everyone in the bridal party a chance to wear their formal outfits they’ve already invested in.

The ceremony this weekend will include the couple, their parents, the maid of honor, best man, their pastor and photographer.

Robertson and Terry said this experience has taught them to hold on to what is good and to find humor during such a confusing and challenging time.

The effect on event planners

The effect on the wedding industry means a lot of postponements and cancellations for venues, caterers, florists, musicians, and more too.

“We just try to accommodate their needs because we still want to give them their day,” said Anyvent Wedding Planner Dionna Corbin.

Anyvent has seen seven clients postpone in the past couple of days.

“We are really working hard to make sure that we’re giving the couples what they need. They may not be the day that they had hoped for, but still giving them options as to when they could have it and still giving them that experience they’ve been looking forward to, just maybe not on the date they planned it.”

One conflict that has risen is previous arrangements with vendors. Typically, brides and grooms book around seven to eight vendors which takes several months of coordination to make sure each vendor is available on the same date.

“It’s really hard to kind of coordinate with them because they can already be booked and the venue so we’re just trying to make sure that everybody is available at the same time which is kind of hard in itself," added Corbin.

Mount Ida Vice President of Operations Jennifer McBride says this is a trying time for couples, but most have been understanding.

“Considering that most of these couples have spent 12 months planning an event, or now in the settings, you’re trying to piece it back together in 24 or 48 hours, so you can then turn it around and get the word out to your to your guests...it’s a big challenge for them. But I think everyone seems to be taking it in stride.” she said.

The dangers of travel is also making it difficult for family and friends to trek from near and far to see loved ones tie the knot. "The domestic travel ban for military couples is through May 11. That kind of gave them some different circumstances...I think everyone’s just kind of dealing with a lot, and a lot of different circumstances,” said McBride.

Through it all, venues and planners say they will not rest until new dates and arrangements are in place. “Things might not have happened as planned, but at the end of the day everyone will get married and it will all carry on,” said McBride.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.