Coronavirus deaths in Virginia rise to 12

Virginia health officials announced three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, bringing the state’s total deaths to 12.

Health officials said three more were reported on Wednesday, March 25, with two in the Peninsula Health District and one in the Pittsylvania Health District.

Peninsula Health District officials said the patients were both females with one in her 80s and the other in her 60s. Both tested positive for COVID-19 and the cause of death was respiratory failure.

Health officials said it is unknown how the two acquired the virus.

“We at VDH are so sorry to hear of the loss of more Peninsula residents. I want to express our sadness and let the families and friends of the patients know we are thinking about them during this difficult time,” said Peninsula Acting Health Director Dr. Steve Julian. “I want to remind our community about how important it is to follow the recommendations being provided to protect our elderly and those with underlying conditions. Everyone has a responsibility to protect each other.”

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District did not provide any identifying information about the patient who died, but said they were receiving care at an out-of-state hospital.

“We express our sincere condolences to this person’s family,” said Scott Spillmann, M.D., M.P.H., director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. “Unfortunately those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19. Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible.”

The announcements came following two deaths of Henrico residents on Tuesday, March 24.

Since the newest confirmed deaths came on Wednesday morning and were not submitted to the Virginia Department of Health, they are not yet listed on the Virginia Dept. of Health website, which is updated at noon each day based on numbers submitted to the department as of 5 p.m. the previous day.