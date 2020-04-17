Coronavirus fraud task force prepares for possible crime connected to physical stimulus checks

A statewide task force that has been dedicated to fighting fraud and scams connected to COVID-19 is preparing to combat the possibility of criminal activity related to people's stimulus checks that will be going out by mail.

According to the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force, they know theft and fraud are very real possibilities for the Economic Impact Payment checks or debit cards soon to be delivered across the country by the U.S. Postal Service.

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service will be extra vigilant as Economic Impact Payments are mailed to approximately 80 million Americans across the country,” said Peter R. Rendina, Inspector in Charge of the Washington Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. “We are prepared to protect our employees, our customers, and the U.S. Mail from criminals who are looking to take advantage of our nation during the Coronavirus pandemic. We will continue to work in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our partners in the COVID-19 Task Force to investigate anyone who seeks to take advantage of consumers during these unprecedented times, and bring them to justice.”

Every American whose information is on file with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is getting a stimulus check. Many have already been distributed for people who had payment information in the IRS system for past refunds.

But others, who did not have direct deposit information in the IRS system, will be getting their stimulus checks – generally $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples, depending on income level, plus $500 for each dependent child – through the maik.

The mailings are expected to start on April 20, according to the federal government.

“Fraudsters frequently prey upon vulnerable individuals during difficult times,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We are working closely with our law enforcement partners like the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to guard against fraudulent pandemic profiteers, as well as to ensure the rule of law and public safety is not eroded during this critical time. For anyone victimized by a COVID-19 scam, our office remains steadfastly committed to pursuing justice on your behalf.”

The Postal Service says they expect to deliver over 80 million stimulus checks over the next few months, which is an unprecedented mailing for them.

“We are committed to ensuring that economic-impact payments are safely delivered to the citizens of Virginia and prosecuting those who interfere with those efforts,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen. “We will aggressively investigate and prosecute mail theft and tampering related to these impact payments, as well as fraud schemes associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To help ensure the safety of the checks, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service will have a critical security and investigative role to ensure they make it to intended recipients.

According to the task force, "U.S. Postal Inspectors are preparing to protect against and prevent criminal activities that may arise relating to the distribution of these benefits."

There will also likely be a variety of related fraud schemes to investigate as criminals attempt to exploit these EIP mailings for their own greed, whether distributing fake checks or telling people they need to give personal information to receive their own checks.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service will partner with the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force on any investigations surrounding EIPs.

If you think you are a victim of a scam or attempted fraud involving COVID-19, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via email at disaster@leo.gov.