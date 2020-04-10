Coronavirus fraud task force warns hospitals against hoarding medical supplies

The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force, established by federal and Virginia state law enforcement agencies back on March 20 to investigate all leads of fraud and scams during the COVID-19 pandemic, is warning medical systems against hoarding supplies.

The task force, led by U.S. Attorneys Thomas T. Cullen and G. Zachary Terwilliger, sent letters to the CEOs of all major hospital systems across Virginia on Friday, alerting them that hoarding critical supplies is a crime as the outbreak continues.

The letters warned hospital leadership against hoarding medical supplies identified as scarce in a March 23 Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump.

Some of the 15 categories of supplies listed in that order include N-91 masks, portable ventilators, Choroquine phosphate or hydroxychoroquine HCL, and a variety of other personal protective equipment, such as face masks, surgical masks, gloves, and face shields.

But the letters didn't just alert medical systems about potential hoarding. They also asked administrators to “identify those individuals or entities that may have acquired vital medical supplies in excess of what they would reasonably use or for the purpose of charging exorbitant prices.”

Essentially, the task force is asking hospital leaders to let them know about any people or businesses that are price gouging for needed supplies.

“Our regional health systems and the brave men and women they employ have a unique vantage point from which to detect potentially fraudulent and illegal hoarding activity associated with COVID-19,” said U.S. Attorney Cullen. “It is our hope that these institutions will partner with us to combat criminal conduct that undermines our collective efforts to slow the spread of this disease.”

“It is imperative that we get these critical materials to the people on the front lines,” said U.S. Attorney Terwilliger. “If you are someone who is looking to unjustly enrich yourself off of this pandemic, and amassing bulk quantities to unfairly extort hospitals and others, we will investigate and take all next steps to ensure these critical supplies get where they are needed most.”

“Governor Northam and his administration have no tolerance for any kind of fraudulent activity occurring in Virginia related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “At a time when the accessibility of specific, life-critical health and medical supplies are imperative to the mitigation of COVID-19 within our communities, Virginia is appreciative of our federal partners bringing these concerns to light.”

You can learn more about what the task force is working to counter and find a list of many of the COVID-19 scams circulating and what to do about them here.

To report a COVID-19 fraud scheme or suspicious activity, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) by calling the NCDF Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or sending an email to disaster@leo.gov.

To report fraudulent activity to the Virginia State Police, Virginians can contact the Virginia Fusion Center (VFC) at vfc@vfc.vsp.virginia.gov.