Coronavirus has realtors taking extra precautions

The coronavirus has realtors in Virginia being extra careful when showing homes for sale.

Under Governor Ralph Northam's executive order, real estate offices can remain open but should utilize teleworking as much as possible.

Business has not stopped for realtor Luke Smith of Funkhouser Real Estate Group.

"I am still showing houses physically," Smith said.

Smith says he's taking as many precautions as possible.

"I'm not having any clients ride in the car with, because I can't keep that six feet distance," Smith said. "When looking at the house we are trying to stay six feet apart. We are using hand sanitizer. We're not touching more than we have to. I'm asking buyers that no one outside of the decision makers come to the showing."

The Virginia Department of Health advises that realtors should avoid showing occupied properties in order to protect those that could be at risk and prioritize video walk-thru's over in-person showings.

Smith says that Funkhouser offers virtual tours but recommends visiting a house if you're planning on buying one.

"If it's at all possible and you feel comfortable, I do still recommend looking at the house in person," Smith said. "I recommend using hand sanitizer, keeping the proper social distance, wearing gloves, now that the CDC has passed down the new recommendation that folks wear masks, I think that that's definitely worth considering."

Smith reminds potential home buyers and sellers to put their safety first.

"If it's going make you feel uncomfortable in the slightest," Smith said. "Then I would certainly recommend not doing that and waiting until all of this passes."