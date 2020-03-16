Coronavirus testing criteria explained for West Virginia

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is working to make the public and medical providers aware of the testing criteria for COVID-19.

According to the agency, the state's public health lab, West Virginia Office of Laboratory Services (OLS), is the primary facility for COVID-19 testing until commercial laboratories and hospitals develop testing capacity for COVID-19. The state public health lab has remained available seven days a week to provide testing for any healthcare or public health provider submitting specimens.

All tests submitted to OLS are being processed within a two or three day time frame. Most states are seeing turnaround time increase as testing submissions rise and supplies remain on back order.

Since earlier this month, two groups have remained prioritized for COVID-19 testing. The groupings, according to the agency, prioritize the likelihood of finding the disease to those who are most likely to have been exposed as well as provide support care for those at most risk.

The West Virginia Office of Laboratory Services prioritized the testing groups by the following:

- Seriously ill individuals hospitalized or otherwise at high risk of complications: This includes seriously ill individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 who are hospitalized, near hospitalization or otherwise at highest risk of poor health outcomes (e.g., those who are elderly or have serious underlying chronic diseases, nursing home residents, etc.) AND who do not have another identified cause for their illness (e.g., flu, other respiratory viruses). No history of potential exposure is needed for these patients.

- Individuals at medium to high risk of having been infected: This includes any individual with symptoms of lower respiratory illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) AND a history of likely exposure to COVID-19 within 14 days of symptom onset (e.g., close contact with an individual confirmed to have COVID-19 or recent travel history from or living in areas with widespread community transmission) AND do not have another identified cause for their illness (e.g., flu, or other respiratory viruses).

According to the West Virginia Department of Health, given that supplies are limited and some products remains on back order in the mountain state and nationally, they are subject to change. For the current testing criteria, click here.

"DHHR continues to actively work with providers to assure they are knowledgeable about specimen collection and submission protocols, and to adjust to changing supplies and supply chains," said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR's Bureau for Public Health. "We are also working with local and federal partners to build novel testing systems as supplies and resources are made available federally."

All providers seeing patients meeting the above criteria and requesting testing through the state's public health lab are asked to first obtain a public health consult to provide applicable patient information and coordinate specimen submission.

The department of health said most people who are seriously ill have testing arranged by their healthcare provider.

Those with a likely history of medium or high-risk exposure may contact their healthcare provider by phone or call the Coronavirus Hotline, 1-800-887-4304, to help determine their need for testing.

"Testing for COVID-19 may not be appropriate for everyone," added Dr. Slemp. "A provider's decision to order COVID-19 testing is based on several factors, including clinical judgment and the availability of testing supplies and lab resources."

Individuals who are sick with fever, cough and other respiratory symptoms should stay home and self-isolate until fully well and cleared by a physician, according to the West Virginia Department of Health. People are being asked to avoid unscheduled visits to healthcare providers.

The agency said those who are mildly ill should not go to provider offices or be sent to emergency departments, but rather stay at home, follow CDC guidance and contact their healthcare provider if needed.

Several state hospital systems are working to implement newly-emerging commercial products.

"Providers and facilities are encouraged to stay abreast of emerging technologies to assure they are ready to implement rapid tests and other products as they emerge on the market," concluded Dr. Slemp.

A COVID-19 hotline to address the public and medical provider is available 24/7, toll-free at 1-800-887-4304.