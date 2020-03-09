Coronavirus triggers another market plunge, causing uncertainty for investors

Minutes into the U.S. trading day, the S&P 500 index plunged seven percent, causing a 15-minute trading halt, largely surrounding coronavirus fears and an ongoing oil war between Saudi Arabia and Russa.

The ups and downs of the stock market have been worrying many investors over the last few weeks.

Stephan Hess, a financial planner with Hess Financial in Harrisonburg, said any time you add uncertainty to the market and economy, it sends panic to investors with their savings: especially their retirement savings tied to the market.

Hess said people should make sure their financial foundation is solid by evaluating their cash flow, debt, emergency funds, and look at how much risk they take with investments.

He said he advises clients to de-risk their investments as they get closer to retirement.

"If you didn't do that and you're in a position where you're still taking higher or above average, age-appropriate risks, then there are going to be a lot of people who are concerned with what's happening right now," Hess said.

Hess said historically, the market rebounds in six to 18 months, but some nervous investors cash out, put their money into something safe, and may never fully recover.

He said now is not a good time to sell anything.

Hess said this plunge is most concerning for people in positions where they need to access funds in a short period of time. If investors can be patient and wait for that rebound, he said they should be okay, but if they need immediate funds in the near future, they should contact a financial planner.

"Hopefully, if you knew that you needed money to purchase a car, a house, or something that was about to happen, that money should've been in cash in anticipation of it," Hess said.

Hess said it is difficult to predict if the decline will be long term, so people must plan to sustain themselves through that possibility.

While the plunge is bad for some, Hess said now is a good buying opportunity for younger people looking to make some long-term investments, as well as investors that can be patient as the market rebounds.

