Corridor H gets $12 million in federal funding

A federal grant will advance construction of a portion of Corridor H in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito on Monday announced the $12 million funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation. It will help pay for a section of U.S. Route 48 in Tucker County.

Justice approved nearly $176 million for the project last year. It is the second of five phases of work on the four-lane highway from Kerens to Parsons. The work includes designing, grading and draining about four miles from the U.S. Route 219 connector to the state Route 72 interchange.

Corridor H is among the last uncompleted sections of the Appalachian highway system proposed more than 50 years ago in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations.

The highway is intended to run 130 miles from Interstate 79 at Weston to the Virginia border. Proponents say it would open the rural region to economic development.

Statement from Senator Joe Manchin:

“Today I spoke with DOT Secretary Chao and I am proud to announce $12 million to help complete Corridor H. I am grateful for Secretary Chao’s continued assistance to West Virginia and in particular the Corridor H project. I also want to congratulate the WV Department of Transportation for their continued efforts to finish Corridor H. The INFRA Grant program received more than 172 applications totaling over $7.2 billion in requests for a program funded at $906 million. It is a testament to the importance of completing Corridor H that WV received $12 million of those funds from DOT. When completed, Corridor H will be the economic gateway to much of West Virginia, which is why I worked hard as Governor to open more than half of Corridor H and as Senator, I will continue to fight for West Virginia to receive the funding to complete Corridor H,” Senator Manchin said.

Statement from Gov. Jim Justice:

“The funding announced today is exactly the kind of boost we need for a project that is going to change the landscape of our state forever, and so this is a really proud day for all West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “There are thousands of roads that we’re upgrading under my watch. But I’ve said over and over that Corridor H is absolutely the number one beacon that can bring the most goodness to West Virginia.”

The West Virginia Division of Highways submitted an application to the United States Department of Transportation in February, requesting additional federal funding for the Corridor H project through the 2020 INFRA discretionary grant program.

“The construction of Corridor H is going to bring us jobs, but that’s just the start of what this project will do for our state,” Gov. Justice said. “When all is said and done, this project is going to connect us to the entire northeast corridor, it’s going to bring us all kinds of exposure, and bring people and businesses into West Virginia like never before.

“I want to especially thank Senators Capito and Manchin for their support of this grant award, and also Representatives McKinley and Mooney for their work securing these crucial dollars.”

“The Corridor H project is the shining example of how Governor Justice’s years-long commitment to improving our state’s transportation infrastructure is going to make life better for all West Virginians,” West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Byrd White said. “It’s more money in everyone’s wallet, it’s a smoother and safer ride behind the wheel, and it’s a project that was stuck in the mud for years and years until Governor Justice walked in the door and got dirt moving and helped get cash flowing in.”