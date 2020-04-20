Could barbershops in Virginia reopen sooner than originally anticipated?

One particular group of businesses got a glimpse of hope this week. Governor Ralph Northam said barbers and hairstylists are at the top of the list of people he hopes to get back to work.

After weeks without income, barbers in Charlottesville are struggling to stay afloat. While Governor Northam’s words may seem like the light at the end of the tunnel, barbers have no way to tell what lies ahead.

“There’s just also you know that underlying anxiety about work and how long we’ll be out of work,” Aaron Lamb, owner of Good Company Lambshop.

"As far as how to start opening up these businesses, barbershops is just gonna be at the top of my list, I promise you that,” Northam said.

Northam’s promise is music to every barbers’ ears.

“That would be fantastic for the barbers,” Lamb said.

However, with the Stay at Home order in place until June 10 and millions in Virginia trying to keep their social distance, reopening barbers shops could be walking the razor’s edge.

“We’re not there quite yet, but I think there are ways that we can do it safely,” Northam said. “By making sure that we are making sure that we continue the social distancing, not having more than 10 people in a place of business, etc - so we’re working on that, we’re discussing it on a day to day basis.”

As of right now, Executive Order 53, which mandates the closure of certain businesses, including barber shops and salons where social distancing isn't feasible, is set to run until May 8.

Lamb has been feeling the brunt of it since closing up shop.

“It’s been pretty lean, just going one month at a time, pretty much," Lamb said. "You can scrape by, but the longer it goes on the harder it’s gonna be.”

He has two daughters who depend on him.

“You get a bit of anxiety, not knowing when you’re gonna get back to work,” said Lamb.

Luckily, he got the green light from the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation and the Virginia Department of Health to do house-calls for clients, but he only does one a day.

“Just one a day, so I can stay in touch with clients," Lamb said. "It’s not really about the money at that point, it’s more keeping busy and staying in touch with the clients.”

This might be the first step to getting barbers back to work.

“One a day allows me to wash everything thoroughly and make sure that there’s no cross-contamination.”

Unfortunately, it will not be enough to keep small shops like Lamb’s alive.

“I guess my greatest fear is that barbershops have to close for long enough to where we only end up with the corporate hair-cutting places that have that are the bigger companies who have been in business, or more funding,” Lamb said.

Although a hair cut may not seem essential, Lamb says it can make all the difference mentally.

“It’s a matter of just self-care and reduces stress," Lamb said. "If they’re in a position where their jobs are up in the air - it’s nice to just take care of yourself and reduce that anxiety.”