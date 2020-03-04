The end of the 540 is near but how will it affect phone numbers?

By the year 2022, the Virginia State Corporation Commission says the 540 area code will be exhausted and they are currently hosting public hearings to try and solve the issue.

Allan Sharrett, with the Virginia State Corporation Commission, said the hearings are being held across the Shenandoah Valley, such as in Rockingham County, to inform the public of the change.

He said one solution that has been talked about is what they call a geographic shift.

"We take an existing area code region and literally split it sorta down the middle, where ever makes the most sense," Sharrett said. "Half of those people would retain their current area code and half would be assigned a new area code."

Sharrett said although there are many options on the board right now, the most preferred is called an overlay, which would not affect current numbers.

"In that scenario, no one actually loses their current phone number," Sharrett said. " But the new subscribers will gain a different area code."

A similar process is being done in the Hampton Roads areas with the area code change from 757 to 948 for new subscribers.

A third option would superimpose a newly assigned area code over the region currently covered by the 540 area code. That would mean the entire 540 area code zone would then be covered by both 540 and a new area code.

"I think it would be kinda weird, I guess, it's just different; I'm not a fan of change, " one Valley resident said. "For 28 years, it's always been as long as I can remember the same three area code digits."

The 540 area code has been around since 1996, when it was created by splitting the 804 area code, which was nearing exhaustion at that point.

Other residents in the Shenandoah Valley, like Brian Davis, said the change doesn't really matter to them.

"I really don't care," Davis said. " I mean people keep numbers and move and I haven't owned a home phone in years."

The SCC has scheduled one more public hearing to get comments from residents in the 540 area, which will be on Thursday:

• March 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., in the Warren County General District Court, Courthouse Square, 1 East Main Street, Front Royal

Then, there will be an overall hearing in Richmond on May 6, 2020, in the Commission’s second-floor courtroom located in the Tyler Building at 1300 East Main Street.

If you plan to comment, you should arrive at the hearing early and sign in with the SCC bailiff. The Richmond hearing will also be broadcast via an audio stream.

Written comments can be submitted by April 29, 2020, sent to:

Clerk of the State Corporation Commission, Document Control Center

P.O. Box 2118

Richmond, Virginia 23219-2118

Comments can also be submitted online, referencing case number PUR-2019-00148, at scc.virginia.gov/case/PublicComments.aspx.

