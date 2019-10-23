Council approves proposed apartment complex, retail space in Harrisonburg

At its meeting Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council voted 3-2 to approve a proposed apartment complex and retail space on Reservoir Street and Foley Road.

Council approved four requests from Kathy Hite, who was represented by Madison Lucy Realty, to rezone two parcels from R-3 to R-5C, and approve special use permits.

Those SUPs were to allow multi-family dwellings of more than 12 units per building, allow the dwellings to be greater than four stories high or 52 feet tall, and allow retail stores, restaurants, and convenience stores on the site.

Mayor Deanna Reed, Councilman Chris Jones and Councilman Richard Baugh voted in favor of the mixed-use building.

Vice Mayor Sal Romero and Councilman George Hirschman voted against the proposal.

Neighbors who'd opposed the building due to traffic and flooding concerns said they were disappointed with the vote.

"I'm very disappointment, but I'm not surprised," said Jana Ruxton, who lives on Woodland Drive. "It was clear from the last meeting that many of the minds were already made up and they were not listening to the stakeholders."

During an hour-long discussion, Reed, Jones, and Baugh explained their stance and said the mixed-use development aligns with the city's comprehensive plan.

Sal Romero, on the other hand, said he does not see a need for more student housing in the city, but rather more affordable housing.

George Hirschman sided with the neighbors and said the building does not fit into the character of the neighborhood.

