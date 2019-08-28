Council holds private meeting to discuss safety

On Tuesday, Harrisonburg City Council held a closed meeting to discuss safety.

According to city documents, the meeting 'discussed reports or plans related to the security of governmental buildings, namely City Hall, and the safety of persons using such building.'

City Spokesman, Mike Parks, said because the meeting was closed, he could not disclose details; however, he said safety is on the City's mind year round.

"In general, we're always thinking about security. Not only for City Hall, but for all of our facilities across the City," Parks said. "We want everyone who visits, be that staff or the public, to feel safe and secure when they're inside one of our buildings."