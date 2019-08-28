Council moves forward with University Boulevard realignment project

In an effort to streamline traffic around JMU's campus, Harrisonburg City Council adopted a resolution to move forward with a major realignment of University Boulevard, on the east side of JMU's campus.

With a unanimous vote, council gave the Department of Public Works the 'go ahead' to seek grant money from VDOT for the project, through VDOT's Revenue Sharing Grant.

If the projects gets approved for funding, the new roadway would cut through residential areas to connect Forest Hill Road with University Boulevard.

According to Tim Hartman, the director of Harrisonburg Public Works, several of the properties that would be cut through, are owned by JMU and would be donated for the project.

"This project works well with the University's new Convocation Center coming up and the growth of the east side of campus," Hartman said. "It was beneficial to them, and also our transit department with bus routes, they will be improved because the travel time will be reduced."

Hartman said the University has been working on this proposal for about two years, and through a feasibility study, found this realignment to be the most beneficial.

The total cost of the project is $9.1 million. Half of that funding would come from JMU, while the other half, if approved, would be matched through VDOT's Revenue Sharing Grant.

Hartman said his office will submit an application for the grant on October 1st.

If the grant is approved, Hartman said construction could be complete by 2023.