Count ‘Em: U.S Census Bureau hiring 3,200 for Richmond office

The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring to fill 3,200 jobs in the next 60 days at its Richmond office.

Jobs include census takers and officer personnel, offering pay ranges of $21.50 - $24.00 per hour.

The Virginia Employment Commission is hosting a hiring event for the 2020 U.S. Census on Feb. 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Virginia Career Works’ Petersburg Center at 22 W. Washington Street.

Anyone interested in learning more or planning to apply can find more details here.