Country band Shenandoah announces free Facebook Live concert amid coronavirus

Amid uncertainty across the nation and around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many musicians are continuing to perform for their fans via livestreams and other options that allow social distancing.

One of those bands is Shenandoah, which will be holding a special free Facebook Live concert featuring Michael Ray, Aaron Tippin, Austin Merrill, T. Graham Brown and Katie Austin as guests on Wednesday night.

The Grammy Award-winning band says they're looking to brighten spirits and "bring music to the masses," so they announced what they're calling "Keep the Music Playing," a free live-streamed concert set for 8 p.m. on March 18.

The event, sponsored by Foundry Records and hosted by Inside Edition's Megan Alexander, will take place at Nashville's SIR Rehearsal Studios with no live audience and minimal staff.

"The main mission here is to hopefully, with music as only music can, bring some sunshine to the gloom," said Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon. "We'll be taking all of the recommended precautions to ensure everyone's safety."

You'll be able to tune in at smarturl.it/KeepTheMusicPlaying.

Michael Ray, Aaron Tippin, T. Graham Brown, Austin Merrill, and Katie Austin will join the band as special guests during the live web broadcast.

"We are happy to see artists doing everything they can to 'Keep the Music Playing' during these challenging times as we try to keep the virus from spreading," Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, said. "Seeing all the ways that live music is still being shared is part of the creative spirit in Music City."

Though the event is free to view online, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp Foundation / Music City, Inc will be accepting donations throughout the live broadcast. All donations will aid Middle Tennesseans who have been affected by COVID-19 and the recent tornadoes that ravaged the area.

"It has taken an army of people to put this event together in less than 24 hours," notes Foundry Records/Johnstone Entertainment's Cole Johnstone. "I want to give special thanks to SIR Nashville, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, 2911 Media, TNDV and Nic Dugger, Mama Sue, Absolute Publicity, Shenandoah's band and crew, all of our guest artists, and the Foundry Records staff for making this possible."

"Keep the Music Playing" will be live streamed on each artist's Facebook page and can also be viewed at smarturl.it/KeepTheMusicPlaying.

If you wish to donate, you can donate online at visitmusiccity.com/nashvillestrong/donate or text NASHSTRONG to 615-551-5122. Alternatively, you can send a check payable to Music City Inc. at 150 4th Avenue North, Ste. G-250, Nashville, TN 37219

