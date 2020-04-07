Country singer Jason Aldean, wife support Virginia community

Country singer Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are helping folks in Blacksburg get through these difficult times. They're donating food to Kroger employees and art supplies to kids at Blacksburg United Methodist Church.

Blacksburg Kroger employee Mike Brockenshire was scrolling through his Instagram feed, when he came across a post from Brittany Aldean.

In her video post, Brittany said, "Jason and I really, really want to help some people out, we know that it's a very trying time right now for everybody."

She asked her followers to comment below her post on some things they may need. Over 5,000 people commented and some directly messaged Brittany, include Brockenshire. What he didn't expect was that she would actually respond.

"I had to look at her message, to make sure it was real, so it was really, really cool because she wanted to help a tiny town in Virginia and to help anyone is just heartwarming," Brockenshire said.

The two messaged, and Brittany decided she and Jason would donate food from Amelia's Pizzeria and Restaurant in Christiansburg and chocolates from Sugar Magnolia in Blacksburg to all 230 Blackburg Kroger employees.

"It makes my heart full, and I just think it's really wonderful that they're doing this," Brockenshire said.

The Aldeans are also donating art supplies from New River Art and Fiber to kids who are part of Brockenshire's church's ministry tutoring program at Blacksburg United Methodist Church.

"It's such a piece of joy and it's something so out of the ordinary . . . I think that for the kids, it will be a way to express some of what they experienced," Robin Fitzgerald, Age Level Ministries Director at Blacksburg United Methodist Church, said.

The church and Kroger staff say it's certainly unexpected that the Aldeans would want to help folks in Blacksburg, but they couldn't be more thankful.

"We're really grateful to the Aldeans for their generosity and their willingness to reach out to a community such as ours . . . It illustrates so well how people are coming together with kindness," Ralph Rowley, Senior Pastor at Blacksburg United Methodist Church, said.