Rockingham County concerned over safety of popular swimming location

At Wednesday's Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting, concerns were brought up over the safety of the Blue Hole swimming area along Route 33 near Rawley Springs.

The popular swimming spot is off the river bank, where you can jump off rocks into deeper water and swim in small rapids.

But to get to the popular summer destination is tricky because there is no parking lot and you have to park along Route 33.

"It's just presented some safety concerns over the years of people getting in and out of their vehicles," Stephen King, Rockingham County administrator, said.

Jess Nickels, a visitor of Blue Hole, said it's the kind of spot you'll miss if you're just driving by, but a few days ago, the area was packed.

"The last time I was here, it was way more crowded than it is today, but cars were lined for like a good mile on the side of the road and the shoulder," Nickels said.

Those are some of the complaints the county has received over the years: from patrons being in the roadway to people parking on private property and even an increase in littering.

King said the county has looked at many solutions, including having the area surplused, but feels it would still not solve the safety risks involved.

"We've gone through various levels of enforcement, "King said. "The sheriff's department could go down there and ticket and tow but that creates hardships for people as well, which we don't want to do."

As the county continues to search for a solution, they ask if you are visiting the swimming spot to park outside the white line.

They want your vehicle as far off the road as safely as possible and if you can't find a spot, then come back at another time.