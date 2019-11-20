County leaders discuss Stone Spring Urban Development Area Plan

The Rockingham County Planning Commission held a public hearing Tuesday on the Stone Spring Urban Development Area Plan.

The plan provides a blueprint for future development, focusing on four areas southeast of Harrisonburg: Stone Port, Stone Ridge, Boyers Crossing, and Crossroads.

Bradford Dyjak, the County Director of Planning, said the plan has been in the works since 2015.

"The UDA is focusing on the developable areas. Those areas that are already existing areas, we're not focusing our attention there," Dyjak said. "We're hoping to implement traditional neighborhood design...grid like streets, and trying to promote a more walkable and pedestrian friendly neighborhoods."

This plan incorporates neighborhoods with mixed density houses, and Dyjak said, each area will have a unique character.

He gave a brief presentation about the UDA Tuesday evening before opening the floor for the public to comment. No one spoke against the plan during the public hearing, but some did bring up concerns about the impact construction will have on stormwater runoff.

Bill Loomis, who represents District 3 said, the county has a plan.

"We have approved areas for construction to send the stormwater to the western part and it's out of the Shenandoah Lake area," Loomis said. "The county has formed an authority, and we're working on it."

No action was taken on the plan Tuesday night as one of the commissioners was not present.

The UDA has to be approved by the planning commission and the board of supervisors before any construction can begin.