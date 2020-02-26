Augusta County looking at banning air cannons

Last year, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors heard concerns about the use of air cannons in the county. Several months later, they're looking at an ordinance again on Wednesday at their meeting.

In October, the county had a public hearing about the possibility of banning the cannons. People spoke on both sides of the issues. Some in the area said they needed the cannons to protect their crops and livestock.

However, Leah Rhodes lives near to where the cannons are being used. She said she and her family have found them to be really disruptive, and even scary at times.

"The loud, percussive quality of the noise and the frequency of it going off, it sounds like guns are being fired," Rhodes said. "And so you constantly feel like you have to duck or hide, or you're afraid of being shot by a bullet, even though you know it's a cannon."

Rhodes said she hopes the cannons are banned.

"I don't want to inhibit anybody from being able to make a living, but I also don't think it's right neighbors should suffer from the noise," Rhodes said.

County supervisor Pam Carter said they had originally hoped to pass an ordinance banning the cannons, and the General Assembly would pass a bill allowing them to provide special use permits on a case-by-case basis. However, the bill was tabled this year, so the county is coming back to the ordinance.

"Our ordinance committee recommended that we go ahead and ban the cannons, until we hear back next year from the General Assembly," Carter said.

The board of supervisors meeting is Wednesday at 7 p.m.

