County planning commission considers small area plan for Stuarts Draft

Stuarts Draft has a little bit of everything, from crosswalks to cornfields. As the area continues to grow, county planner Leslie Tate said a small area plan will help guide that growth.

The small area plan wouldn't change the zoning of an area, but it did consider the future land uses. | Credit: WHSV

"Our development areas, our areas planned for development will have a more fine-tuned planning process — that's the community coming together and really looking at all of those areas that are planned for development," Tate said.

Tate said the plan is important because in a county as large as Augusta, the county plans aren't able to get to that level of detail. A similar plan was created in Fishersville 10 years ago. Tate said Stuarts Draft is another area expected to grow, and the small plan lays out goals, policies and objectives to guide it.

"How do we want to grow? Where do we want to grow, what uses do we want to see, what type of inter-connectivity do we want to see, where do you want to be able to hop on your bike and get to, or walk to," Tate said.

Tate said the plan takes a look at what Stuarts Draft is like today, what it could look like in the future, and how to preserve what people like about the area.

"It's also about the community, what is their vision statement, what do they want their community to look like, what development pattern would they like to see."

Tuesday night, the planning commission is having a public hearing on the plan and they could issue a recommendation, or there could be more changes.

"If they decided that based on the public hearings that have come up or things that they saw when they were reading the plan that they would like some things changed or more input made," Tate said.

The board of supervisors will have a second public hearing on the plan later this month before they decide on if they will approve it.

You can look at the full small area plan on the county's website.