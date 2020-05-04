Shenandoah County promotes National Travel and Tourism Week online

This week is National Travel and Tourism Week and given the need for social distancing, different areas of the commonwealth, like Shenandoah County, are promoting local tourism online.

Kicking off Sunday and running through Saturday, the county's tourism council will post on their social media pages and website highlighting local businesses.

The media campaign is emphasizing online shopping, different restaurants to order take out from, wineries, and outdoor attractions.

The events lead up to a virtual backyard barbeque this Saturday that the community is asked to participate in.

County officials say tourism is the county's number two industry and brings in more than $231 million in visitor spending each year.

Jenna French, director of tourism and economic development for Shenandoah County, said that's why it's important we still support local businesses now.

"So it's an industry that really feeds our local community and brings in a lot of outside dollars to keep these businesses going," French said. "National Tourism Week is all about remembering that impact that it has on all of us "

This is the 37th annual National Travel and Tourism Week and is used as a time when travel and tourism professionals across the country come together to celebrate contributions and accomplishments.