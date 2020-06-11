County residents share their thoughts on proposed stormwater fee system

On Wednesday night, people who live near Lake Shenandoah shared their thoughts on a proposed fee plan that would pay for improvements to stormwater infrastructure.

Over the last 20 years, there have been multiple developments in the watershed, all with different standards for stormwater management. However, those standards are now out-of-date, and there has been periodic flooding in the area, increasing over the last several years.

Last year, the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority was created to address the needed improvements in the watershed. The goal was to reduce flooding in the area, which could be done through culverts, detention ponds, or improved ditches.

The total project to improve the area is estimated to cost anywhere from $3.15 million to $4.75 million, depending on what improvements are chosen. While the county can apply for grants, that funding is not guaranteed, so the stormwater authority came up with a plan to fund the projects.

The proposal would collect a fee from property owners based on the square footage of rooftop area, at $0.10 a square foot. Wednesday's meeting was an opportunity for property owners to share their concerns about the proposal.

Many people who spoke at the public hearing felt that it was not their responsibility to pay for the improvements, especially when the issue was not something they caused.

"I do not think it's OK for the victims to pony up, especially those residences that were present there before there was even a problem," Kathy Slusher, a county resident, said at the meeting.

Speakers argued that not enough attention had been paid to the issues during planning, and the county and the developers should be responsible for the payments. However, according to a document in the county board of supervisors agenda, the developers can't be held responsible for the funds because the stormwater system was up-to-date at the time.

Other residents who spoke at the meeting had concerns that there would be no end to this fee, and if further changes or costs arise, they may be responsible for those as well. Some also felt that the entire county should be responsible for the tax, rather than just the residents in the watershed.

One resident spoke in favor of the fee structure. He said he felt this was the fastest way to get the funds for the project, which is something that is definitely needed for the area. The resident also said these were issues that should have been addressed years ago.

The board did not make a decision about the fee structure tonight. Instead, they said they would take all of the comments into consideration as they do their research and make a decision. The board said grants often take time and are not guaranteed, and the reality is that this project needs to be done soon, calling it a life safety issue.

The board also acknowledged that mistakes may have been made in the past, but the board would be acting on the issue soon.